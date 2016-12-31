Flashback to February

Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Deal

I can deal some cards, meaning that I give them out in front of you and me, face down, back and forth, one at a time. I keep dealing until we each have the number of cards needed to play the card game we have chosen. I can deal in commodities as in the stock market, meaning that I buy and sell stocks with the intention of ending up making money. Did you ever make money in the market?

A dealer is one who does the dealing of the cards and can also be one who sells and takes trades on automobiles, for instance. A drug dealer sells illegal street drugs. One can close a deal, meaning to consummate an agreement by signing the appropriate documents. Coming to a closing on a deal can be a very big deal

A big deal can be a large agreement or it can just be a large event. Getting a puppy is a very big deal for a child. Some days I can make a very big deal about receiving what I deem to be spam. I make it a big deal by yelling and screaming on the internet and hurling abuse. Oops, an attack of seriousness is one result of making a very big deal of something

I can deal someone a blow. Ouch. It could be physical or a word or that I win a game with them. Such blows are in the mind. You don’t have to feel that I dealt you a blow because I won at cribbage. To deal with is to address and, usually, solve, something. The UAW is constantly dealing with the automakers in search of a good deal for their workers

To deal with something is to organize it, progress it to the point of completion, to get it handled. Sometimes I need to deal with something, and I don’t, and I don’t, and I don’t. It can be the case that if I don’t deal with it, it becomes a big deal and if I let it become a very big deal, well, I might contract a case of seriousness. That, itself, can become a big deal

