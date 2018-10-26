Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Mindset

When I set my mind to something, I internally commit to do that thing or be that person. Mindset is a pretty high level driver. My mindset influences my every thought and act. Big. Mindset can blind. I’m looking for red and see no other colour. I have done this exercise with many people and yes, that is what happens. The second syllable, set, suggests how strong this is. When cement sets, it is immovable, solid, done

Mindset regarding success in overcoming challenges is generally based on one of two premises, the person is naturally talented or the person works hard, gives extra effort. The talent mindset is limiting in that when the person does not succeed their most likely conclusion is that they are not talented enough. Oh oh. Those in the effort mindset have the option to try harder. Dweck wrote a book called Mindset. Check it out

Mindset is strong, very powerful. It can carry an athlete to first place even though they have sustained a major injury. It can provide the fuel to complete a task even though the sun is going down. Mindset can be a positive force. And it can be blinding. Sometimes I find myself doing something in a certain way and when I notice and ask myself about it I learn that some olde mindset, not a helpful one, is driving me down

Sometimes my mindset comes from some kind of history. Maybe my parents voted a certain way and yelled their way in uproar against a certain party. When I became of voting age yes, the adopted mindset and just as strong so the vote is the same, even though the party and certainly the candidate has changed. Mindset steps firmly into unyielding prejudice. Valuable mindset becomes debilitating, choice blocking mindlessness

Mindset backed by thoughtful choice is the juggernaut that fuels amazing positive results. Misguided or thoughtless choice fuels unbelievable atrocity backed by mindset that will not listen to anything but itself. Think, the Nazi movement. We can build mindset over time. I adopt a mindset to run a Marathon or to maybe judge/hate someone. Mindset is powerful. Take care in applying it to what you really want