Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Assurance

When I assure you of something, like I assure you that I did lock the door, I am telling you that I guarantee something. Assurance can be comforting. If I feel assured, about the door for instance, I needn’t squirm over it, or give it more thought, because it is all but certain. Tony Robbins tells us that at the base of our ability to flourish we need certainty. Assurance is a form of certainty. I can feel safe

I can assure you, try to convince you of something, a promise maybe. Yet, you may not feel assured. Think assurances offered by politicians. Oh oh. That kind of assurance is, for me, more of a ‘let us wait and see about that’. What is your reaction to assurances that come from politicians? Assurances can be about many things. Some can be about future expectations and some about past happenings

Assurance is connected to capacity. If I am assured of certain things I can with greater confidence, act in a certain way. More assurance translates into more confidence which in turn results in less worry, more willingness to be generous, more time and attention to attend to other things. I can even be nicer and more fun when I feel greater assurance. Assurance is a ‘got your back’ feeling

Assurance is related to insurance and guarantees and commitments. One who feels assured has confidence of mind and/or manner, willingness to go forward. Without a feeling of assurance there is doubt, hesitation, even fear. It can be debilitating. In a work environment a culture of assurance enables, invites, expands, evokes feelings of ease and safety. What is it that we need assurance of in order to fully engage our work?

Assurance is personal and subjective. A promise is a form of assurance. Ever experienced a broken promise? It happens. Assurance is an expression of personal safety. Yes we can receive assurances from many sources but at the bottom of it all, whether I indeed believe it provides my internal level of assurance. Consistency builds assurance. And… life can get in the way sometimes. I assure you that I will do my best.