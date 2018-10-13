Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Thinking

Thinking is connecting ideas, thoughts in my brain. Thinking is the source of our decisions. It is from the thoughts that we think that we try to make sense of the world, and sometimes we believe that we do. It can feel threatening not to understand, we can lose our sense of place or logic seems to have failed us. Thinking is the path to sorting out the meaning of things. Some things are obvious. Some require more thought

The freedom to think is ours, personal, no external permission needed, though some may try to shape our thoughts. Isn’t that almost a definition of advertising? We try to shape the thinking of other people by acting certain ways, dressing, using timing, using words and many other things. What do you think when we start to refer to ‘woman with a red dress on’? So it is, some thoughts can be teased into existence

Some might say I am not much of a thinker. Well, not true. We are all thinking all of the time, like it or not. Try stopping your thoughts. Any luck? Actually, I can, it seems, watch my thought go yakking by, be detached, but not stop them. I can direct thought toward a topic, but if I don’t, they seem to wander all over, like a puppy, never stopping, finding everything fascinating and going nowhere

‘For surely, thoughts become things’ (Napoleon Hill in Think and Grow Rich). Some call it the Law of Attraction. A Course In Miracles offers us something like, At first repeated but not believed, then becoming true and finally taken seriously and embraced as real. Thinking is the genesis of all creation. Sheesh, no wonder we hear ‘watch about what you think’. What I choose to see becomes my world. Yeah, choose

Some think the glass is half empty, some half full. Others think, ‘what was the question again?’ and some think, ‘hey, I ordered a burger’. That glass of water becomes many things to think about. I love Mae West who pines ‘I’ve been rich and I’ve been poor, rich is better’. That is a way to think. Ishrat Akhond suggests a variation into, ‘I’ve been happy… I’ve been sad, happy is better’. We can choose our thoughts.