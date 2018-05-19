Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Condition

To condition is to prepare, to get ready, like to make the condition of the wall ready for paint. I can condition myself to run a marathon. That could be a long time, at least twelve weeks because the condition I am in, is so far from the condition I need to be, in order to complete the run without injuries. The condition of something is its present state, whether that be what is wanted or not. One of those ‘just is’ things

Conditions precedent is a list of things that need to be proven completed before an agreement, like the sale of a house, can be consummated. Those could also be quite simple, like if you don’t take off your muddy shoes you are not permitted in the kitchen. Another simple example is ‘pants first, then shoes’ when getting dressed. The temperature needs to be at or below minus four degrees is a condition to have snow fall

My condition can refer to my mental rather than my physical state. My condition could be poorly, thinking I am broken or weak. I could be frisky and optimistic, unstoppable. Yet, my condition could be entirely in my mind as I lay paralyzed waiting for morning (as when I had GBS some years ago). Arnold Schwarzenegger was known to taunt his body building competitors to undermine their actual physical condition

When I am shopping for an item I want it to be in a certain condition. If new, it must be untainted. If used, there are some aspects that may not be perfect and yet it could still be referred to as ‘in good condition’. If I am buying a 30 year olde car it is expected that the paint be sun faded and the seats appear worn. Yet, if there is no sign of a prior collision, it could be deemed in good condition. Good condition needs care

Diversity and flexible working arrangements are the apparent conditions to retaining millennial workers. The conditions used to be salary and long term employment. Conditions change. Conditional love is the kind that says ‘I love you if or I love you when’. Unconditional love, called agape, is the kind that has no if or when. It is always and all ways. That kind is also felt from a mile away. Creamy stuff and to die for.

The condition of our thoughts

Define the condition of our lives

Take care of your thoughts