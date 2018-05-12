Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Hold

To grip or clasp or hug is to hold. When I hold something or someone I retain it with my hands and maybe also my arms. When I hold something it is usually restricted from moving. Restricted, not necessarily rigid and totally unmoving, like when you hold me in your arms. If I am holding my grandchild as we walk along a narrow path I am doing so to keep them safe. To hold a stock is to not sell it

You can have a hold on me. You could grab me with your hands/arms. You might hold me to a promise, meaning I must fulfil the promise. You might hold me with blackmail. To hold me in poor regard is to simply decide in your mind that I am a schlep or worse. Maybe I hold you in high regard, I respect you and admire your manner and accomplishments and that you keep your promises

I can hold you in my heart, can feel that, you might too, yet, no touching, might not even be within a thousand kilometers away. Nice. When an idea takes hold I care for it, grow it deepen it and can start to live my life by it. Stronger than contact cement. A strongly held belief can sustain me or destroy me. I wonder how beliefs ‘take hold’? I suppose that the trick is to establish and help root the helpful ones

“Hold on!” Does that mean grasp the rope, I’m coming to help you, or, does it mean don’t get your shorts in a knot, wait, or, if in a discussion mean a request versus a demand, for a moment to marshal my thoughts? A promise is something to honour, to do for sure. Yet, if I hold the promise loosely, delivery can have a wide range of variations. Held tightly it can mean only one acceptable answer

A person can be kept in a holding cell at the jail. Sometimes that is done to keep the person safe from the mob, sometimes to insure they are present for the trial next day. To hold is a responsibility. To be held in high esteem is an honour… and maybe not if being held in contempt. Oops I hold you in my mind and in my heart. I choose how I hold you and you how you hold me. Can be very nice. It is a choice