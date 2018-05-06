Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Handle

To get something handled is to get it taken care of. When the heroine in the movie says, “I’ve got this”, she is predicting that she will handle it. There is something about completeness in handling something. To handle it is to take care of all of what needs doing, as in put the lawnmower away and sweep the sidewalk too. It is comforting to be with a person who handles stuff. I try to do that too

A handle for a person is a name. When a name is referred to as a handle it implies something unusual like a nickname. Sometimes the handle is derived from an event that happened with the person involved. Maybe this person is very excited about painting flower pots, so their handle might be ‘pots’ or ‘painter’. So too, a not so complementary handle might arise, like Pigpen the Peanuts character

A handle is a part of something that is meant to use as a control element, like a rudder on a boat and like on a drawer to open and close it. A handle is also what is used to carry something, like on a suitcase. When I carry a kitten I pick it up by the scruff on the back of its neck, so I guess that is a handle too. The part you pull to activate the fire alarm is a handle and so is a button you push to open a door

Handling is a skill, as one who handles a rope like a cowboy. Related we have the cow hand or ranch hand who is handy and also a specialized handler. The Director of a play is handling the portrayal of the story, the set, the lights and sound, the actors. A lot to handle. We are the handlers of our lives. Whoa, a bit of responsibility here, huh. Well, yes, and, how are you doing with yours?

I’m thinking that handling is a bit like yodelling, some folks can’t seem to get it. Then we have our opinions about handling, whether how we handle or how others handle. Notice the comments about how ‘they’ are handling the digging up etc of the road by the bridge. Notice how we/I/you hear commentary about the handling of some pretty trivial things. The handling score shows up. How you gonna handle that?