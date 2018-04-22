Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Above

To be above the fray. Ahhhhh, not hooked, frazzled, annoyed or bothered by any of it. Nice to be above. Also, we can choose to be above gossip, mean spirited comments or any form of verbal attack. Above is unattached, more like observing than being hooked in. It is quiet above, also comforting, kind of safe. So what keeps me from being above? It is, after all, my very own choice. Hmmm?

Some people feel themselves to be above the law. What does that mean? I guess it is that laws are for the rest of us mortals, but not for the one who is above. I saw someone stealing flowers from beside the walking path. Flowers meant for public enjoyment, not for someone’s table. I had thought that ‘above’ was sort of towards heaven or something like that. Some feel they are above others. Maybe not.

What if you are above average? Is that good? What if you are above average in your weight? Still good? What if you are above average in the level of debt you have? Oh oh. What if you are above average when it comes to speed in solving math puzzles? Do we know if that is good, or not? Test yourself. How fast can you make a thousand out of 8 8’s? The flagger lady did it pronto. Is she above you or me?

Above suggests higher. When the waters are above safe levels we move to higher ground. When we seek inspiration we look up, above, as if seeking from the sky or from Divine. Is Divine above us…? Higher altitude means lower air density so bring your own air please. To become above average is simply to become more expert at something. I could aspire to become an above average dandelion picker.

Within a hierarchy some positions are above others. To be above gives authority, power and responsibility. We hear stories of people who are above and forget parts of the responsibility. Some things are best placed above, as in put the fragile things on top, above the strong boxes. Life seems friendlier and safer when everything is above board. When I am above board I am true to myself, happy?