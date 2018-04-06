Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Fresh

To identify food as fresh, we mean it was picked/harvested recently. A fresh loaf of bread does not remain fresh as long as a fresh pear. Freshness in food comes along with better taste, cleaner smell and stronger food value. Laundry smells fresher when it is dried outside on the line and even more so if a light wind has been blowing. I guess the smells of nature becomes infused into the laundry.

I can clean myself and appear fresh to others. I can misbehave and say things that would cause people to tell me to not be so fresh. To freshen a drink is to top it up, put it back to the level it was when initially served. Hmmm, can I freshen me or help to freshen someone? I am saying yes, go for it, believe in the freshness always available within and invite that freshness to be shown and shared. Good thing to do, huh.

A fresh banknote is no more valuable than a note of the same denomination that is crumpled, stained and limp. But oh how nice it feels to count from a fresh stack of bills. Fresh meaning, like for the veggies, recently harvested, in this case printed. There is a valuable lesson here. I do better to look at the freshness within you (always there) rather than focus for even a moment on the wrinkled package.

When something/someone is referred to as fresh we refer to noticing the renewed vigor, the original full battery of energy and potential. A refreshing sleep. Yes, I want that. How is it that such a sleep of just a few hours can sometimes cleanse so magically? I love it when I put on a fresh shirt, slightly cool, friendly and brightening. A fresh attitude can do the same and more. How do I get that to happen more consistently?

A fresh approach is to wash away all that has not worked yet. Freshen the mind like washing the sheets and putting them on the line. See with fresh eyes, releasing all preconceived notions. Take a fresh approach, take a road less travelled, take stale, sour and decayed out of the equation. Almost feeling fresher just talking about it here. Fresh is available to all who can bring themselves to allow it. I’m gonna try it. You?