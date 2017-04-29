Think about it – Joseph Seiler writes

Plane

A plane is a vehicle that can fly with fixed wings, unlike a helicopter. A plane can soar or glide. A glider is a plane without an engine used to teach new pilots how to fly. To plane along is to move without moving the wings. A horizontal plane is an imagined surface that is parallel to the earth. Points on a plane are on a common flat surface, like dots on a piece of paper.

To plane a piece of wood is to make it flat and even. That is how we get wood in the form of a board, by using a plane to shave off the lumpy parts. A plane is also a level of consciousness, as in the astral plane, where time travel occurs. I wonder if the word plain is derived from the word plane. Lots of similarity in meanings.

A water-plane ‘flies’ on the surface of the water. In this case to plane is to fly. We can establish a plane for a conversation, in that we agree to speak at a certain level or from an agreed perspective, like approaching a topic from the national plane. When one is skiing on water they are planning in the horizontal plane, when on snow in a plane between vertical and horizontal.

When we plane lumber it becomes furniture grade smooth. To plane is to slice off the irregularities, to flatten the wood. My Dad had a hand plane, a tool used to plane wood with. He could use it to take an eensy bit off a door that was sticking, and presto, all working well again. I tried using it a few times and couldn’t quite get the flow of it that produced those lovely thin curls of wood shaving.

I’ll meet you on the xyz plane. If that is not an airplane, I’m suggesting a meeting of the minds. It invites, ‘let us be together in our view of ‘something’ ‘. When we agree to share the same plane in our conversation, new learning and commonality is likely. As Covey suggests in his landmark 7 Habits book, ‘seek first to understand’ and that happens when we co-habitate the same plane. Who might you consider sharing a plane with?