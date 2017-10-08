2nd Update: Owner finds stolen equipment

Yellow Komatsu PC36R8 excavator that was stolen recently from a job site in Okanagan Falls.
Police say the machine, which bore decals indicating ownership by Freedom Excavating, was reported missing Sept. 21 from a winery construction site, where it had been doing landscaping work.
The machine had special tracks with plastic pads designed to work on concrete, and is valued at $19,000.
Owner Lance Soare tells ODN he received a tip and went to a location on River Road – north of Oliver. It took some time but he spotted his equipment. Soare says it took RCMP 4 hours to respond to the site.
It was an Okanagan Falls RCMP file handled by Penticton Mounties.
Comments
Jeff Parent says
There s some thieves around ,,,motorbike stolen 2 nights ago on Black Sage rd