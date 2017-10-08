2nd Update: Owner finds stolen equipment

Yellow Komatsu PC36R8 excavator that was stolen recently from a job site in Okanagan Falls.

Police say the machine, which bore decals indicating ownership by Freedom Excavating, was reported missing Sept. 21 from a winery construction site, where it had been doing landscaping work.

The machine had special tracks with plastic pads designed to work on concrete, and is valued at $19,000.

Owner Lance Soare tells ODN he received a tip and went to a location on River Road – north of Oliver. It took some time but he spotted his equipment. Soare says it took RCMP 4 hours to respond to the site.

It was an Okanagan Falls RCMP file handled by Penticton Mounties.