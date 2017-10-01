Update: Thieves at it again

If you see contact Lance Soare or the local RCMP

The public is asked to keep a lookout for a yellow Komatsu PC36R8 excavator that was stolen last week from a job site in Okanagan Falls.

Police say the machine, which bore decals indicating ownership by Freedom Excavating, was reported missing Sept. 21 from a winery construction site, where it had been doing landscaping work.

The machine had special tracks with plastic pads designed to work on concrete, and is valued at $19,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.