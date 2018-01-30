They named a street after him…….?

,

Picture source: Black Press Digital

Who?

Comments

  1. Jim Robson. Maple Ridge just held a big 50th Anniversary celebration for minor hockey in their town. They renamed the street near one of the arenas after Jim Robson, who used to live in Haney. My grandson participated in the celebration along with his Atom Rep hockey team and said it was a great evening.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*