They named a street after him…….?

January 30, 2018, 4:14 am
Picture source: Black Press Digital
Who?
Robbie Fielding says
January 30, 2018 at 7:46 am
Jim Robson. Maple Ridge just held a big 50th Anniversary celebration for minor hockey in their town. They renamed the street near one of the arenas after Jim Robson, who used to live in Haney. My grandson participated in the celebration along with his Atom Rep hockey team and said it was a great evening.
Comments
Robbie Fielding says
