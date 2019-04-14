They are okay….

Sunday – about 3:30pm

Okanagan Falls Bridge

A moving van is proceeding north bound and loses both rear wheels leaving the axle hanging. The wheels spin off the vehicle towards a car in the south bound lane. The smaller vehicle diverts to miss that impact and hits the street sign and a power pole on the south west side of the bridge.

Air bags activated in the high end Tesla vehicle. Okanagan Falls Fire Department first on the scene.

No one in the moving van injured. Both persons in the car shaken up and given assistance by EMS.

Friends from Oliver took the driver and the passenger to SOGH Emergency for a check up.

Russell and Christine are doing fine. Thanks to the friends from Oliver for rendering assistance.