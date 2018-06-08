“…there’s a meetin’ here to tonight…”

RDOS on a tour today – Red Cross visiting the local Emergency Centre in Oliver.

RDOS staff meeting with 13 property owners at Sportsman’s Bowl at a home on the “road”

Argo busy with cleaning silt and debris from SB Road in anticipation of a lifting of evac order.

Local residents were driving part way up tonight. According to one source: each residence in the bowl inspected and marked

green, orange or red.

Green – can return

Orange – can return to fix home

Red – damaged – cannot return

2 of 13 homes are “red” carded

Most of the discussion: an orderly return to homes and future plans. YES one possible plan to take creek water directly from Park Rill Creek back to the Okanagan river. Option 2 – restore creek to its natural bed at mountainside – and provide no water flow through farms, orchard, vineyards, residences situated adjacent to Sportsman’ Bowl Road.

Are we making progress??

