Theft of artwork during evacuation alert

Officers in Oliver are hoping the public can help return a stained glass art piece stolen during a break and enter. Sometime on August 9th, 2019, during the wildfire evacuation alerts in Oliver, a home was broken into on McKinney Road, in Oliver. The residents evacuated their home during the brief evacuation order. Upon returning home, they noticed their home was broken into. Several items were taken, but one item in particular the home owner is hoping to have returned. A unique stained glass art piece, multi-coloured, framed in circular shaped wood.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this item, or has information related to the break and enter, they are encouraged to contact the Oliver RCMP, 250-498-3422. Or they can call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.