The world we live in

Getting ready for GDPR

Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation will have far reaching implications for Canadian Business.

What is GDPR? – privacy legislation and regulation in Europe for anyone operating in that sector.

It is about privacy as well as the compiling, use of data and personal information.

ODN: Does not knowingly operate in Europe

All names, personal information, emails or phone numbers given freely by readers wanting to access the comment section, free events and free classified ads

Emails required but not shown

Emails in placed in ads there by reader with consent of reader

Anyone can request information be taken down

All information is cleared by an automatic technical program at the end of two months of use

ODN Does NOT maintain a data inventory or does it sell, lease or utilize information given to it voluntarily by readers.