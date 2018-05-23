The world we live in

Getting ready for GDPR
Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation will have far reaching implications for Canadian Business.
What is GDPR? – privacy legislation and regulation in Europe for anyone operating in that sector.
It is about privacy as well as the compiling, use of data and personal information.
ODN: Does not knowingly operate in Europe
All names, personal information, emails or phone numbers given freely by readers wanting to access the comment section, free events and free classified ads
Emails required but not shown
Emails in placed in ads there by reader with consent of reader
Anyone can request information be taken down
All information is cleared by an automatic technical program at the end of two months of use
ODN Does NOT maintain a data inventory or does it sell, lease or utilize information given to it voluntarily by readers.
