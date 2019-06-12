The word “drought” has surfaced……again…… in the Okanagan

For the record the Okanagan Basin Water Board drives the fear monitor on “drought” matters rather than talking about historical “dry” periods in a desert called the South Okanagan.

Often a lack of water in the Central Okanagan or even on Vancouver Island seems to ” morphed into fear of dry lake conditions ” in the Okanagan when all supply needs are accomplished.

Fear is the enemy.

I would ask one question – have lakes dried up in the Okanagan – Osoyoos, Gallagher, Vaseux, Skaha or the very large basin Okanagan. NO is the answer.

Have there been dry years and very dry years – Yes. – but the suppliers somehow were able to grant water to those that needed it most – potable water for home and water for agriculture.