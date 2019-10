Damage list we have heard about:

Wires on roadway 7700 block Tuc-el-nuit Drive

Also trees on highway near Island Rd.

Small sage brush fire on Ryegrass Rd – causing a medical emergency

Town of Oliver crews worried about old dead tree leaning onto power lines on Skagit Avenue between Hwy 97 and Okanagan Street. ( pix above )

If you see trees down or damage from the storm send pix or info to oliverdailynews@gmail.com