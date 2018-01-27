The ‘wet drought’

Most readers I am sure are troubled by and some upset because the Publisher keeps pushing this button.

“The experts talk about drought almost every year as we get wetter and wetter in in Okanagan” – why?

Jack Bennest does not have all the answers but has been studious in examining every bulletin and graph ever produced by the BC government.

In 2015 – both Vancouver Island and the coastal rain forest region suffered very DRY conditions – most of the rest of the province did NOT but the FEAR machine kept pumping out the DROUGHT info.

Oliver lies in a dry desert region – in 2015 – the rocks were leaking water, up hill lakes bloated, rivers, streams, lake full and running high.

But it was a time to spread FEAR.

Sorry folks trust not the experts – keep your eyes wide open. Ask the experts if they can supply concrete evidence- easily readable by a normal person.

Enough of the technical mumbo jumbo.

Re map shown above – Highest level in 2017 – Thompson Region – very dry – most regions regular dry and coastal normal wet.