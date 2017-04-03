The swap – by Harry Bray

Before they straightened the river (1955) the young Native boys would ride to town every Saturday to shoot pool, they would tether their horses down by the river, just east of the Old C.P.R. building.

This was in the late 40’s early 50’s we were all around 15 to 17 years old. So every Sat. Around noon we would meet them down by the river, that’s where we swapped. They would hop on our bikes and we would get on their horses, they didn’t have bikes on the REZ. So they really enjoyed peddling around town, the horses were a different story, they knew we didn’t have a clue on riding, so we just couldn’t make them run fast, a trot was the best we could do. They were always covered in sweat, so the boys probably raced to town to see who could get there first.

One day Windy Bone rode by and wanted to try one of those white man’s ponies. I gave him my bike and he caught on real quick. He went down to the Co-Op packing house up to Main St. then to Triangle Park and down the hill. There was a big crash and there was Windy in a Lilac Bush, his pant leg got caught in the bike chain and he couldn’t stop.

He headed over to Ivor Durants Pool Hall his Jeans ripped up to one knee, just a mumbling, you can’t trust those white man’s ponies.

Windy was a crack pool shot, so in about 2 hrs. He made enough to buy a brand new pair of Cowboy Kings $3.50 that’s when Bones headed home. I never did get Windy on one of those white man’ ponies after that.