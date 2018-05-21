The Steele Report

The wedding bells rang at the Abby, the horses pranced by in the form of pomp and ceremony and for many the reaction was who cares? To be up front I am not a Royal watcher.

This wedding was different it sent a message to the whole Commonwealth in fact it sent a message to the world. Prince Harry showed what he is really made of. He acted on his personal choice and let the chips fall where they may.

The British Monarchy was standing on its ear by days end. Ritual and the way things are done was swept aside. Look at what happened from a full screen for a moment.

The British Prince marries a bi-racial woman, it never happened before. Remember, the last Monarch to marry an American divorcee caused a stir that saw the sitting King leave the throne.

This was a marriage of cultures as much as it was two people. Really did you ever expect to see a Reverend from a black church in America be part of the official wedding? What caught my ear was the choir singing Stand By Me.

This wedding for the first time reflected the magnitude of diversity coming together to celebrate a major event. Royal watcher or not one has to acknowledge progress in the realm of social advancement when it happens in real time.

Fred Steele