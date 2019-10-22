The Steele Report Post Election Edition
Ah, for the silence of an autumn morning. The election is over.
Time to gather up the paperwork and balloons and get ready for the aftermath.
As predicted it is a Liberal Minority with a strange equation. The conservatives finished second with 122 seats yet they will have less power than the NDP with twenty-five.
There is one vote to watch for though which will be hard for Scheer to swallow. If there is to be a pipeline vote the conservatives will have to vote with the Liberals to get it done. Quite necessary but the optics would be terrible – in a future election.
So what is the view this morning? The Green wave was a ripple, the NDP saved themselves enough to still be a viable force. The Peoples Party of Canada with it’s negative views was rejected. The Liberals have hung on to govern for now.
The biggest disappointment has to be the conservatives. They have a power base in the west and under the present party leadership they can’t seem to expand their base. Alberta lost the most last night followed by Saskatchewan. By voting a solid block of blue they now have no say at the cabinet table.
Saskatchewan had one of the best parliamentarians of all in Ralph Goodale. Again losing a powerful voice at the cabinet table. The result will be less attention for the prairie provinces.
BC on the other hand played a good game they elected a sample of all parties.
Before the vote speculation arose over who should form the next government. The reason most of the parties save one, the conservatives didn’t dwell on it because their own polling showed the outcome was like what we are left with this morning.
A Liberal minority government with the NDP holding the balance of power.
Fred Steele
Comments
Stuart Syme says
I doubt that we will see any formal coalition. Each vote will be stand-alone.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see another election before half-term.
Publisher: Coalition – the word not in the column. And I do agree the NDP has the most to gain in getting their platform addressed with the Liberals really needing a group of friends.
Jack Bennest says
A note from me on the left vs the right. Those on the right seem to think our country is filled with fiscal conservatives – but the vote results do not support that.
If you add the green vote, the orange vote, the red vote and a percent split of the Bloc – you have a solid majority that is interested in spending not saving.
The election was a referendum on Trudeau and not really a successful backlash of those on the “right”.