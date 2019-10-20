The Steele report

We have discussed the topic of needing people to step up and be a volunteer in the community. I noticed commercials on the TV network MSNBC promoting the concept. It is almost as basic as reintroducing people to cloths lines in the backyard.

Yes the society has changed and people are described as me first, but there are things we can do to promote the importance of being part of a community. That is what being a volunteer is, being part of the community. We can extol the virtues but if we don’t address the pitfalls we will just spin our wheels.

First we should understand, not every slight or mishap needs to be an insurance claim or lawsuit. We as part of the community must understand, there are a few negative people that can find a problem for every solution. Listen to the downe.rs then carry on. A fear of being sued or accused of something is playing a roll in decreased participation a sad comment on society

In the realm of sports there are good people who want to coach or referee or even sit on the main decision board of the association. Why don’t they? All too often they have to put up with the slings and arrows of parents and adults who think the games revolve around them and not the children playing the game. When adults undermine the referee and the coaches they are really undermining their own parenting skills. These actions teach the kids being ignorant is a virtue. Then as adults we question in public why some kids are rude and disrespectful.

Volunteers are needed in communities whether it is caring for home bound seniors, or helping with troubled youth or being a big brother or sister. There are all kinds of needs in communities everywhere. When adults become involved with community programs such as Boy Scouts, sports or other activities you are also introducing the concept of respect and teamwork.

The schools have for the last several years taught community service in the later grades as part of the education process. I do believe we could start much earlier and instill a sense of community pride in the elementary grades. Find projects that are age suitable to introduce the concept. It would teach the understanding the world was here before their arrival.

Oliver and surrounding area is a community that can already be proud of its achievements. Daily I read the pages of the Oliver Daily News and I am reminded of the level of community activity from theater productions to service clubs. What I am pointing out is how much more could be done with more hands to share the load. Autumn is the best season to become involved with anything from the Poppy Campaign to Christmas Hampers, or to serve a longer term need.

Fred Steele