The Steele report

The picture is becoming clearer as to the likely outcome of the election. That is with.. a bit of muddy water. A week or two ago I pointed out in a multi-party system the Conservatives could have more or less seats but would not likely form a government in the current political climate.

So where are we? The latest breakdown shows a couple of things. One the undecided vote has shrunk dramatically to less than ten percent. The undecided vote is not trending in any one direction. As of Monday:

Conservatives up 4.6%

Liberal up 4.8%

NDP up 3,9%

Greens up 1.7%

The Bloc up 0.9%

PPC up 1.1%

For now the bleeding has stopped for the Liberals in Quebec and the Conservatives have failed to break out into a serious lead.

The national poll tracker has the two parties neck and neck with the Conservatives slightly ahead. As of Monday:

Conservatives 32%

Liberals 31%

NDP 16%

Green 10%

Bloc 6%

PPC 3%

Here is where it gets interesting. Percentages are one thing the real number is where the seats are. The Conservatives are all but shut out of Quebec, and the vote rich section of Ontario.

The Liberals are fighting for seats in Quebec with the Bloc. The Bloc will only support what Quebec wants and what they don’t want is a pipeline. Very unlikely to support the Conservatives.

The NDP I think could move on a pipeline for a Pharma care and Dental Program and support for students. Liberal alliance likely. The Greens like the Bloc not likely to go for a pipeline.

In the west we should not get upset about coalitions in BC we have two. The BC Liberal party is a coalition of Liberals and Conservatives, their forerunner was Social Credit. The other coalition is the NDP Greens.

The latest seat projection based on polling as of Monday:

Liberals 135

Conservatives 131

NDP 34

Bloc 33

Greens 4

PPC

If the numbers hold by Saturday we will have a better insight. We will have a race to the wire that is too close to call.

Fred Steele

Publisher: A few facts

338 seats in House of Commons – 1 is the speaker

170 seats required for a majority government

Ontario has 121

Quebec has 78

BC has 42

Alberta has 34

Sask and Manitoba both have 14

Maritimes have 32

North west territories 3

A bit of shocker here:

present H of C allotment

Liberal 177

Conservative 95

NDP 39

Bloc 10

Independent 8

Vacant 5

Green 2

PPC 1

CCF 1