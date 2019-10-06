The Steele report

In the heat of an election, when one leader questions the qualifications of an opponent they should be aware of the consequences. casting personal aspersion’s on Mr. Trudeau has prove not to be a good week for Andrew Scheer.

First he ran commercials denouncing Trudeau’s qualifications and saying Justin Trudeau is not as advertised. Then it was revealed Andrew ain’t who he says he is either. He got caught fudging his resume. Yes his election occupation is listed as an insurance broker. Yes he started out to take a course. He took six or seven months worth but didn’t complete it and was never licensed. Padding a resume is one thing allegedly fudging it is another. Especially when applying for the countries top job. It brings home a message. Originally is said. Trudeau is not as advertised. As it turns out Mister Scheer is not as advertised either. Yes I believe the revelation was in retaliation for the original negative add campaign. It is also embarrassing for a politician to be seen as lying on his resume even before he is in office. So who is the most qualified? Trudeau is a certified school teacher and the other leaders are accredited lawyers.

Before the end of the week it appears Andrew Scheer is the least qualified by his parties own standards.

Oh but the sins keep coming. It turns our he is a dual citizen.

He is American. So what is my first question before thinking it through. A right wing, part American? Being called a right wing American is well I won’t go further.

Can you imagine a right wing part American in power in Canada breaking bread with the likes of Doug Ford, Jayson Kenny with their guest Donald Trump? If that were to happen it would be the eeriest Halloween picture ever taken. That is the subliminal message his opponents are sending.

The line is, Oh Andrew is in the process of denouncing his American citizenship. The next message from his detractors is was this another omission on his resume? Or was he keeping a secret and is denouncing his American connection because you now know about it?

Yes in my view the party leader of the first part is now picking on the leader of the second part, but Andrew Scheer forgot one thing if you are going to a sh*t fight you should bring a fan lest you own sins become return fire. I can’t wait for next week

Fred Steele