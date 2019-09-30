The Steele report

Well we are at the half way point of the federal election. So how do you feel so far? Did you notice I didn’t ask what do you think, but how you feel. See all those who vote for the party regardless are free to do so. However more and more voters are putting a value on their vote and that has changed things a bit.

Up till now political leaders have behaved as if this election is a block party where they crowd into a neighborhood and tell us how they are going to spend our collective hard earned money and the money of our children and even their childrens’ money. Don’t kid yourself from the Conservatives to the Liberals, NDP and the Greens they will all be over budget regardless of what they tell you.

But then the management of government never lives up to their hype regardless. People scream when there is a deficit true. But when there is a large proportionate surplus you should be screaming just as loud. A huge disproportionate surplus really means we were all over taxed so they could brag about saving money.

So aside from all the hype where are we? Mid point in the Maritime Provinces of the east. I see a return to a mixture of party seats, still dominated by the Liberals with a few NDP and even one or two Greens with the Conservatives back in New Brunswick.

In Quebec the Liberals will gain, the PPC one seat, the Bloc a few but mostly Liberals with the NDP holding one or two.

Ontario is going to be Liberal country with the NDP holding there own.

The Prairies will rally behind the conservatives which will push western Canadian interests onto the back burner because that is how the system works. The main party in opposition does not have a seat in the governing caucus council.

BC is up for grabs. Yes every party aside from the PPC have safe seats. But there are a number of issues that will have a different political face when the House is called to order. One example of the wrong message was the Scheer announcement of more highway infrastructure in urban areas. The urban area is rife with environmentalists who want more transit and fewer highway lanes.

At this point I believe we are in for a Liberal Minority Government with the power balance in the hands of the NDP and the Greens. This is where the promises of the two minority parties have value. The governing party cannot afford to ignore the social agenda. Things like the environment, pharmacare, dental care and affordable childcare will see their first steps to fruition.

Western Canada needs to vote with their head as well as their emotion to have a real say in the future. If we simply fill the opposition benches with one party we can make a lot of noise with little to show for it. There are good people from all parties and we need their variety of voices in Parliament.

I leave you at this point with this thought. For all our finger pointing and blame, all the present debt and deficits have been accumulated by two political parties the Liberals and the Conservatives. Yet they spend so much time fighting over who cannot do a better job.

Go figure.

