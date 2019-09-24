The Steele report

I have always believed when it is required we have the option to change or change will be made for us. We are on the cusp of change like it or not. We can make it as smooth as possible or suffer the consequences. I am speaking to the issue of the environment. No not the climate change itself but the movement that is turning into a ground swell.

There has been talk since the seventies about cleaning up our practices. The world of government and business have played the duck and divert game. The money spent on advertising to ensure us all things are in good hands has proven to have fallen short of expectations. What painted this picture? One word today from a young woman who addressed the world.

GRETA, she no longer needs a last name. Last week she was the driving spirit that saw more than four million people take to the street to demand action. Yesterday she went to the podium leaned into the microphone and said “How Dare You”

She spoke of the leaders spinning hollow promises and neglecting their responsibility to the citizens of the world. She spoke truth to power. Greta also gave us the glimpse into the future. The new generation is about clean energy, it means change faster than we might ready for. Instead of the idea of fossil fuels for fifty years how about twenty? Oil will be the new coal a spent force.

Greta scolded the leaders saying they wanted to protect their money and the present economy. The new generation doesn’t care about our economy they are going to forge their own.

This revolution will be a bigger upheaval and be more profound than the industrial revolution. It will feature new technology and science based advances. Innovation will center on the planet in two major ways. First the environment will be at the forefront followed by a social safety net beyond anything we have seen.

I believe the political structures themselves will change to a form of proportional representation. The new generation has no faith nor loyalty to our party system that is becoming clear.

Greta touched off a spark that will see more and more converts to the cause.

If you don’t think it’s possible look at what happened in eastern Europe. Look what happened in Chile and even China. I know we hear it all the time China is a Communist Regime. The regime wants to cling to power, it is communist in name only it is authoritarian true. China is embracing environmental change to position itself as the tech leader.

There has been attempts before, with dire warnings, with science and education programs so what’s different? Greta stood in front of the powers of the world and said shame on you. For those leaders it was like getting a root canal without freezing. The emotional chord was struck at the same time as the reason chord. The up coming generation is saying enough is enough.

Fred Steele