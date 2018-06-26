The Steele Report

Part Two – Change to Cannabis Law and the history

The calendar is ever closer to October seventeenth and the legalization of Marijuana in Canada. Last week we looked at the history of how it became illegal and now we look to the future to see where we go from here.

The present is always steeped in history that some read about and some of us lived. Today the law can’t open the door and say anything goes. Laws change with societal attitudes. Governments walk a fine line of approval and opposition to change.

The present law will limit the purchase locations and the amount for personal use. There will be restrictions on purchase and packaging and where the product can be consumed. The full extent of the changes will likely take decades. What do I base this statement on?

After prohibition ended the regulation and control was tightly administered. You had to line in a cue and the liquor and wine was on shelves in the back. You stated what you wanted and the clerk went and got is and put it in a bag. From there you cued up to pay for it. All consumers had to have ID. You had to transport it in the trunk and take it home for consumption. There will be punitive laws undoubtedly for a very good reason Governments Fear Backlash from opposing groups.

There will be a different focus and a new evolving message from conflicting groups and governments across the board. There is one thing that is positive and reflective of our changing society. At present there are claims of how terrible pot is and its a gateway drug. It leads to social ills and violence. Contrast that with those who claim its a natural product and has enormous health benefits.

The problem is the answers to the proclamations may or may not be true. The correct answer is, we don’t know. The positive? Now that it will be legal we will see more research money spent to find answers as to what the truth is.

One of the great problems to be faced is for Marijuana to overcome its image in the minority view of the product. When alcohol became legal again people in the minority found some of their fears were found to be true. Many were not. Within three decades things returned to normal, whatever normal means in relation to our dysfunctional society.

The pot is going to boil for some time before acceptance is achievers in the mainstream. What many do not understand is, there is a difference between saying Yes to something and actually accepting it as a normal practice.

There is another huge social issue to be sorted out and debated and criticized. For decades we have declared Marijuana dangerous, and a criminal act to even possess it. We foolishly spent billions trying to stop people using it. The legal system spent billions more warehousing people in prisons and giving them criminal records that limited their ability to participate fully with their talents contributing to the future of the country. Now we are changing course. What was a crime a day ago is now a Friday Night out and perfectly legal. How do we square that with those we imprisoned, fined and ostracized?

We must ask ourselves going forward what if we had taken all that money we wasted trying to control a social activity and spent it on positive research to develop medical cures? What if spent those billions of dollars on education, hospitals, environmental enhancement projects and a lot of other things.

Today we are engaging in discussion about rights. Well the truth is there were people who engaged in an illegal activity and paid a price. Not going to argue. Where I do argue is the fact that society and the legal system by

reversing the law is admitting society was wrong. That in itself says “Society was wrong” which begs the question, should these so called offenders have been charged in the first place?

The ramifications of keeping the present law or changing it will see controversy for a long time to come and we will revisit the topic as often as necessary to keep you informed.

No matter how much we huff and puff Pot will be legal on October 17th. Some restrictions apply.

Fred Steele