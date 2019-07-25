The Steele report

The issue of land use within the ALR has raised it’s head again as it does from time to time. There is often confusion as to why some are approved and others rejected. I remember several insistence’s, where applicants wanted to change the land use regardless of whether it fit with the regulations. Every change to land use has implications let alone changes within the ALR. It should be noted applications that are in sync with farm use are not always granted either. Every case is dealt with on its own merit. Applications are made under different circumstances. Approval is more likely if the intent is to enhance the farm operation. By that I mean adding value to what makes the farm more viable.

Non farm use, on agricultural land is a much more difficult process and should be. There are a number of factors to consider such as taxation. For example the tax rate for a packinghouse on agricultural land may differ from a plant on industrial land. Then there is the question of how big a footprint will be required. There are other considerations when it comes to farm use, or farm enhancement.

The real problems develop when an application calls for the establishment of a commercial venture on land within the ALR.

The regulations are there for a reason. For years some companies operated on farmland because the process was a complaint based system. If no one complained, the private interest operated under the radar. This process was exposed a few years ago when more enforcement officers were added.

Some claim they didn’t know about the ALR when they purchased. I have heard several reasons why applicants should be allowed an exemption. There are cases where there is a valid proposal. It should also be noted that every decision sets a precedent. That in itself likely gives a pause for thought when making a recommendation or a decision on a specific application

The fact is we have the ALR for a reason. The reason? To ensure we have food production for future generations. While we make the great effort to save the land we sometimes forget we must also ensure farming is economically viable, in order to save the farmer, especially the family farm.

In my view to approve non farm use on agricultural land the high jump bar must be set exceedingly high. And the reason that someone just wants to use the land for something else is not part of the equation anywhere in the Province.

Fred Steele