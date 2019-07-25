The Steele report

The issue of land use within the ALR has raised it’s head again as it does from time to time. There is often confusion as to why some are approved and others rejected. I remember several insistence’s, where applicants wanted to change the land use regardless of whether it fit with the regulations. Every change to land use has implications let alone changes within the ALR. It should be noted applications that are in sync with farm use are not always granted either. Every case is dealt with on its own merit. Applications are made under different circumstances. Approval is more likely if the intent is to enhance the farm operation. By that I mean adding value to what makes the farm more viable.
Non farm use, on agricultural land is a much more difficult process and should be. There are a number of factors to consider such as taxation. For example the tax rate for a packinghouse on agricultural land may differ from a plant on industrial land. Then there is the question of how big a footprint will be required. There are other considerations when it comes to farm use, or farm enhancement.
The real problems develop when an application calls for the establishment of a commercial venture on land within the ALR.
The regulations are there for a reason. For years some companies operated on farmland because the process was a complaint based system. If no one complained, the private interest operated under the radar. This process was exposed a few years ago when more enforcement officers were added.
Some claim they didn’t know about the ALR when they purchased. I have heard several reasons why applicants should be allowed an exemption. There are cases where there is a valid proposal. It should also be noted that every decision sets a precedent. That in itself likely gives a pause for thought when making a recommendation or a decision on a specific application
The fact is we have the ALR for a reason. The reason? To ensure we have food production for future generations. While we make the great effort to save the land we sometimes forget we must also ensure farming is economically viable, in order to save the farmer, especially the family farm.
In my view to approve non farm use on agricultural land the high jump bar must be set exceedingly high. And the reason that someone just wants to use the land for something else is not part of the equation anywhere in the Province.
Fred Steele
The ALR is a program that was mired in conflict from its inception. First with heavy opposition and now with overwhelming support from the public at large. I do agree that the original plan was enacted in haste to mitigate court challenges. There are parcels of land that should never have been in the ALR and large parcels that should have been in.
I support the idea of no variances to the present lands within the ALR as the present actions are mere chipping away at the institutional structure. Like you, I question the large houses and expensive vehicles purchased. I could never afford some of the vehicles when I farmed. I guess it is a case of, to each their own.
You raise some interesting points for sure
Both Fred and I from the world of radio – I came from a farm, I think he came from a farm and rejoined the family land once the $$ and fun in radio lapsed.
Fred you have picked my favourite subject – the ALR the old law that has seen more change and variances than Carter has pills.
ALR should not have been adopted on non-farmed land until a thorough assessment completed on the likelihood of the remainder being capable of growing something.
Farmers have complained they cannot sell thier land for a good price because of the ALR and want to be compensated for that.
The industry often talks about the viability of farmers as many drive $100 thousand trucks or Audi’s, Benz’s or Beamers.
Farm Houses being constructed today are 4 to 6 times the size of original farmhouses on 5 acres when I was a child.
How many profitable golf courses on ALR. The recent controversy of sizes of houses in Richmond a real joke and I tread on dangerous water by saying the excuse is based on which country many of these owners come from or the source of the money to build castles or hotel-like homes on the most expensive farm land in Canada.
If I had my way the ALC would disband – no applications would be allowed – no variances etc – this has just created a massive bureaucracy and superannuated staffing – to keep the game going. Remember this was enacted more than 35 years ago.
The stated purpose was to ensure we have farmland and it has done that. My position locally is that there is now at least 33 percent MORE land in production that in 1972. Soon we will be known as the Cannabis and Booze Capital of the World and peaches, prunes, cots will have to be imported.
Take me on – they love it.
Bill Eggert says
Okay. I’ll bite.
First. Farmers like to see their land as their retirement income if they can’t pass it down to the next generation. That makes sense, but, and it’s a big but. If land values continue to rise based on the presumption that sometime in the future that land can have a non agricultural use, then the land becomes impossible to purchase by an actual farmer. The result is the amalgamation of corporate farms and the squeezing out of young entrepreneurs that have to be able to do actual math to see if they can cover the mortgage. Oh and those $100,000 vehicles are owned by established successful farmers that deserve wealth just as much as our government bureaucrats, business people, Unions or whom ever.
Second. The present government has come down hard on “estate” farms with their massive palaces. New regulations (years late admittedly) now limit the size of such houses.
I believe, but correct me if I’m wrong, that golf courses are no longer a permitted use on ALR land, and the existing are grandfathered. Even if they were still permitted, a golf course is still managing the soils of the land, and in a crunch could return to producing food much easier than a paved parking lot or industrial building.
I agree that a date should be set to shut down the ALC with no further removals from the ALR allowed. At the moment it is truly the DLR. “Developers Land Reserve” where municipalities pull land out at their whim instead of concentrating the population in the town core. Oliver is a perfect example of that.
I believe I might have pointed that out to you on numerous occasions when you sat on council…..
Publisher: Oliver’s has been classified as one of the most dense 3 square miles in BC. So I am not sure I know what you mean or you do!!
Most of the Tucelnuit area land freely taken out by the ALC for their own reasons – 1 being to increase density in the core of Oliver. Many acres taken into the village area years ago will never be taken out of the ALR.
Much of what you say makes a lot of sense from your point of view – with no thought to the many many others who cannot afford a small sfd home little alone a farm.