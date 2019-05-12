The Steele report

Today I remind you of the most important and under paid job in the world. A job that has no specific hours, no days off, and no set job description. This job has no sick days, no overtime and a self imposed work contract that contains more sacrifices than any other job. In many cases the position is in addition to a full time position in the workforce. When you think about it the job is in some measure a permanent boot camp for life. What are the qualifications for such a position? Let me list a few.

Guidance councilor, cook, day planner, disciplinarian, comforter, judge, cook, cleaner and bottle washer, arbitrator, first aid attendant, nurse, teacher, spiritual guide, defender and protector, taxi driver, laundry specialist, homework helper, and the one who teaches right from wrong and provides the love of a hug in good times and bad no matter how old you are.

So who would take on such a work roll with all its challenges and demands? Who would put you first without hesitation and not give it a second thought?

Your Mother that’s who. Today is the day we set aside to honor her endeavors. Today is the closet thing to a day off she gets all year. For many their mother has departed on her celestial journey and we get to whisper a thank you in honor of her memory.

For those who have the good fortune to still have your mother in your life, do something special for her and don’t forget to tell her how much you appreciate what she does every day.

And to all those beautiful ladies in the world who take up the challenge Happy Mothers Day

Fred Steele