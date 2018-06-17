The Steele Report



For teenagers and those graduating this summer, this will bereferred to as the golden years. How important is it. Here are a few things that will be defining moments in the lives of those who don’t yet how important it is.

The biggest instant remembrance will come with school reunions, last year I was part of a fifty year celebration.

The first ones are easy everyone touches base what each other is doing. By the time you get to the fifty year mark, you are acquainted with time and the fact many have not made it through times progression.

You will run into old friends only to find they are different people than they were a few decades ago. The connection you thought was always there isn’t.

For others you will find out the kid you all thought would never make it at anything has actually done better than the rest.

Personally I knew one kid, who I thought that way about, who became a pilot of commercial airliners. Some went on to be very successful and others ended up on the fringe of society.

There will be some you meet somewhere and they will know you, the problem is you will struggle to remember their name.

Oh at the moment no one believes that but it will happen, sure as I’m sitting at this keyboard.

There will be times you run into friends and ask whatever happened to so and so? Sometimes the answers will surprise you. They went on to do great things.

One day a couple of years ago a friend from school I had not seen since about nineteen sixty six or seven drove into my yard. Didn’t have a clue who he was until he laughed. It all came back.

What I am trying to say here, is enjoy the moment, play safe, and live this life to the fullest. Your future memories depend on it.

Fred Steele