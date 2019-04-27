The Steele report

Lets talk oil and put things in perspective. First thing to note, the current sharp price increase has nothing to do with the carbon tax. The price increase is part of the nudge nudge wink wink game played ever spring. There is always an excuse.

Carbon tax about a penny price increase sixteen cents.

Not long ago grocers were caught fixing bread prices they were charged and fined. When all gas prices go up and down by the same amount, think is is by chance? What we need is a real regulatory agency where there is hearings and justification. End the wild west sticker shock at the pumps.

Now let us ge serious about the use of oil based products. They will be with us long after we find alternatives to fuel. Oil base products go into plastics, clothing, and thousands of other uses.

In order to phase out oil we have to find alternatives for thousands of products being developed. We have a society that expects instant solution based on emotion and minus reason. The attitude. If we just did it it would be fine.

Not so if we just abandoned the industry there would be chaos.

Think about it unemployment would surpass that of the Great

Depression. The car industry, all manufacturing, of good and garment manufacturers, industrial development and more would shut down. People have to understand an entire product revolution needs to take place just to get ready for such a change. People who tell yo we can just end the use of oil are one of two things Naive or Disingenuous. Yes we have a carbon problem, eliminate oil over night and we have a civilization problem, yes there are things that need to be done but destroy the world economy should not be one of them,

Quite frankly the world has to catch up to progress. Our laws and regulations need to reflect where we are in terms of the technology and it’s application

We have to change some our of attitudes socially and politically in order to sustain our level of civilization.

We are running out of time as well. What needs to happen?

Business, the petroleum industry, environmental groups, governments and citizen groups need to stop pointing fingers and start working together to find solution. In saying this some will say I am naive or disingenuous. Remember the war of the woods a couple of decades back? It ended when, the industry, and environmental groups sat down together. With the help of business, government and the union movement they negotiated sanity itself.

This whole issue is about a lot more than refining a few gallons of gas.

Fred Steele