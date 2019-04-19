The Steele report

Today lets tiptoe into politics. No not a partisan rant or a who should you vote for session. Let us explore politics as a living entity, rather than pulling the emotional trigger.

If you look at the political map the colors have changed for a variety of reasons. Federally the map is Liberal red. Provincially most of it is now conservative blue, except for BC and a few Atlantic Provinces.

It is different but not unusual. When we elect a National Liberal government it often sees a provincial opposite as a counter balance. Even in the provincial realm itself there are reasons for change.

BC is NDP at the moment, Alberta went back to the Tories not unexpected. In Alberta they voted for something completely different after forty four years of conservative rule. There is one difference. The NDP prior to two thousand fifteen had four seats in the House. Yesterday they lost but they still have five times more than the original number. It is my opinion the end of decades of one party rule in Alberta. But it is blue.

Saskatchewan is showing signs of discontent with its right of center party and leaning toward the NDP. Manitoba is blue but it had nearly twenty years of NDP and change was inevitable.

Ontario elected a Tory government after nearly two decades of Liberal rule. What most people don’t consider is this. Ontario also elected the NDP as official opposition. Quebec is at the moment conservative but likely not for long, it is traditionally Liberal as is most of the Maritime Provinces.

What I am pointing out here is the political environment changes and those changes are reflected in the federal and provincial mood of the people To me I think it is funny in that we go to the polls feeling an emotion attached to our vote rather than asking ourselves why we feel the way we do about a given issue. At the same time we have a conservative provincial view and yet the people voted in a federal liberal government,

As sure as shooting the provincial political maps will reflect a more liberal view provincially when the next conservative federal government is elected.

It seems to be a counter balance of power that keeps our democracy strong. It also demonstrates politics is a living entity within us all.

Fred Steele