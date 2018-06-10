The Steele Report

How quickly the news focus slips away at all levels of the news cycle. We become preoccupied with the agenda of the G7, the implications of tariffs and their impact. The major scandals of the US President, or the battle coming over the Pipeline…… Even poop falling from the sky has a place in the informative section of our brain.

With all this information what is the stuff that matters? That is a loaded question if there ever was one.

For environmentalists it is the Kinder Morgan pipeline or the acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer Sciences.

For many the impact of gas prices could have reducing the tourist dollars flowing into our area.

What will be the impact of the minimum wage hike for both employers and employees? Will the summer turn into a heatwave bringing water shortages to the forefront of our minds?

Right now people throughout the Valley have to be concerned about the continuous flooding; destroying homes, farms and businesses. It is not just a present worry what are we going to do about future repeats of the problem.

News and what is important means different things to different people. The real problem is important matters get ignored when people listen to our problems and do nothing. My message is discover what is most important to you and then work hard to make a difference

The first red flag for me appears when someone says “I don’t listen to the news” Wait for it. If the conversation goes further that same person will get around to saying “Really someone needs to do something”. The person who doesn’t listen to the news and claims that someone should do something, that person is the person who should do something. Being informed is the first step.

You can make a difference if you are informed.

Fred Steele © 2018