The Steele report

Don’t you just hate it when an idea is presented with the most important details are understated or minimized? It is especially true when your job, directly or indirectly could be impacted?

I read Rick Knodel’s open letter to our Agriculture Minister Lana Popham. I defer to his knowledge of detail as he has the impact studies. When it comes to agriculture we have to be vigilant. Most people don’t realize the contribution the agriculture industry makes to the economic well being of all communities in the Valley and adjacent growing areas the Park will border on.

If you believe you are immune from farmings impact because you work in a store, a welding shop or legal office, you could be impacted by a negative effect on agriculture. What if we lost the tree fruit industry? In isolation without grapes or other commodities the tree fruit industry accounts for 776 million in economic activity. That money is invested in retail jobs, supply jobs, industry support such as the trades, real estate, tourism and even heal and education positions. If that isn’t enough add the wine industry and other aspects of agriculture and a whole new dollar amount comes into view.

When technical answers or answers that do not specifically address the serious impacts on the local economies bread and butter it does a disservice to the information process.

What is happening here is, we are designating a large park in a compact agricultural region that could have the opposite effect of the original intention. It is no longer a question of whether one wants a park or not. The real question after considerable contemplation is can we afford the park?

If the agriculture issues outlined in Rick Knodel’s open letter are not addressed it could not only impact the agriculture industry it could in fact impact your personal income or the survival of your business.

Before any further discussion on the park, the issues surrounding everything from wildlife habitat, to water to grazing rights must be clearly resolved and accommodation made to ensure the survival of the agriculture industry,

Here it is in a nutshell. We already have a thriving agriculture industry, and a cultural way of life in this region that must be protected. We do not yet have a designated park.

The time has come to contact Lana Popham our Agriculture Minister. Explain to her your job and the agriculture industry should not be put at risk, hidden in vague or technical answers

Time to call a spade a shovel here.

Fred Steele