The Steele report

If you haven’t been watching the Men s Curling at the Brier in Brandon Manitoba you may want to turn the television on now through the weekend. Not just for the curling but there is a more local connection to this event. More about that in a moment.

Yes this was my first Brier and I hope it won’t be my last. The people who are part of this show are first class. From the organizers to the volunteers, the team members and the fans who come in the thousands everyday to watch them play.

As for the fans, I had the pleasure of traveling with fans from Kelowna, two from the South Okanagan, From Calgary as well all on one plane from Calgary to Manitoba. So what makes these fans so special? Curling fans are made up of folks like you and me. They come from big cities and small towns all over this country. They treat each other with the utmost respect on and off the rink, in the stands and hallways and hotel elevators. They respect each others talents and applaud the great plays of both teams a refreshing difference to some of the fights and brawls we have been witness to in other sports.

This years Brier had a local flavor as well. The Tree Fruit Industry through its New Varieties Council became a significant sponsor and promoted the Ambrosia Apple at the event. The reaction? Consumers were positive and in Manitoba the reaction is as positive as when we first went to the Agribition in Regina Saskatchewan. We heard from Saskatchewan consumers as they told us how the smaller towns now bring the Ambrosia into their CO-OP Stores. In Manitoba there are more consumers demanding the variety and still many more to introduce Ambrosia.

In addition I heard from consumers, educators and events people saying it was good to see a healthy choice product as a major sponsor of the Brier.

I too would like to congratulate the growers for supporting the sport of curling that not only promotes sportsmanship, but the value of good manners and civility. Those involved in the sport are as loyal as country music fans and that says a lot.

To those living in the Okanagan who once toiled under the warm sun of a Manitoba sky, your fellow citizens did you proud, especially the hosts city of Brandon.

The Curling Association put on a first class event. The outpouring of support for our Ambrosia Apple was tremendous. To wrap things up the prize package being offered for the winner will feature the winner coming to the South Okanagan, to experience their prize.

In short, the growers of Ambrosia in the Valley can be proud of their product and they should know just how well their Ambrosia apples were accepted. The people of the Oliver, Osoyoos area should know the winner will be spending their time in your communities this year giving tourist exposure to the area.

This sponsorship is a premier event and the Ambrosia Growers should be congratulated for their vision in supporting Canadian Curling.

Fred Steele