The Steele report

Well the anticipation of all good things has pulled it’s head out of the sand and wished everyone a Happy New Year. The first question I got asked by a friend from the South Okanagan was what will the upcoming Federal Election bring, change or the same? Well in Canada change is the same we have proved that time and again. Lets compare two systems.

To the south in the United State they have an election every four years that takes four years of campaigning. Change ends up the same because they forgot what they were fighting about.

In Canada it is the opposite we cram a debated agenda into a thirty-seven day campaign remembering everything that was said and all the insults hurled. The result? Change ends up the same because no one wants to admit the other guy had a good idea in the first place.

Down South they talk about strong government and compromise. Government is everywhere determined to solve all the problems in the land. They do it by shutting down the government because that compromise fellow left town. They are so strong and secure they don’t even know who’s in the country and they can’t build a wall let alone a collective house.

In Canada it’s different, we don’t shut down the government we have opposing sides that talk each other into submission.

When I was a kid I remember one old guy who said “You know the Communists tried to take over the Canadian Government, Trouble is they couldn’t find it.”

When it comes to knowing who’s in the country, the Americans don’t know and if we go by the general attitude we in Canada don’t care. Besides if we get enough people from around the world politicians can be see sporting different cultural costumes.

Lets be fair we are going to be in search of leadership to tackle the great problems of the day. Instead we will decide whether we want a wilderness park in our back yard. We also hear weird prognostications from people who don’t even know we exist.

The Liberal Leadership. The budget will eventually balance itself. Interesting. No budget has ever balanced itself.

Andrew Scheer. I would put more zeros on the end of your pay stub. Everyone knows employers do that and employers buy back their outstanding share.

The NDP what budget? – they promise a lot of things and don’t tell you it will be your grand kids that see change.

My answer to my friend was: We will have an argument for thirty-seven days. We will spend a lot of money on empty promises. We will celebrate on election night waking up with a hangover. We all know that the promised changes will keep everything the same just the way we like it while complaining about things that might change, will change or won’t change.

After all this is Canada eh?

Fred Steele