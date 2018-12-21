The Steele report

The Proportional Representation Referendum witnessed the endorsement of first past the Post as announced yesterday.

It would appear all respective parties are respecting the outcome. One of the things I heard over and over again was,

The Greens wanted to gain more of a voice placing second at the polls.

The NDP agreed to the referendum as part of a partnership deal and they authorized the cost of a referendum doomed from the start in my opinion. We have been down this road before and changing the way we vote is not a popular item in this province as proven by the latest outcome.

My personal view is the referendum was not a clear cut alternative so much as it was a smorgasbord of ideas. As a voter in this province the majority of people know how they are going to vote. They are not interested in voting for more than one perspective of their political opinion. Liberal are going to vote Liberal New Democrats are going to vote one ideal as well.

Those are the realities. If the Greens and other parties want to have their ideas at the table its best they join up with the party closest to their ideology. That is not an arrogant statement it is the reality of our voting pattern.

In reality the Greens have a number of good solutions to problems many I would support. The problem is they are a movement not a party in the sense a comprehensive policy.

Today the peoples intentions were made known to each other and after a great waste of money, people stayed with the system they trust. Now we will see whether or not the Greens will keep their word with regard to cooperation. It would be a mistake right now for the Greens or the Liberals to topple the government and plunge us into an early election, costing taxpayers even more money.

Both opposition entities would look like they were engaging in a power grab if they were to topple the government in the near future. The drama of BC Politics continues.