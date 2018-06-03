The Steele Report

The collision of emotions is once again on the horizon close to home. For one group it’s about memories fifty years from now. For others it’s the feeling of being overrun with workers barking dogs and congregating in the parks.

The truth is both sides are in need of each other . The young people come to harvest the crops and contribute to the over all economy. Their efforts ensure the community has money flowing year round. That provides jobs, and goods and services.

The other side of the equation is the right of passage for the youth. Yes they come in numbers, they don’t have a local address, they bring their dogs and play instruments at night and sing songs. Understand they are not the same people every year. For many it’s the right of passage the last great adventure before they settle down and become the working people full time. They are the doctors, lawyers and truck drivers of tomorrow.

For just a moment I want some of you to remember the sixties and early seventies. Folks like you and I – we traveled the road hitch hiking and camping in peoples parks. We dressed weird by today’s standards and in some cases frightened the locals.

Be honest we never hurt anyone even though we were made unwelcome in some cases.

If people take the time to get to know some of these young people it could well ease your anxiety more effectively than a pill.

About fifteen years ago I got to know some of these kids. Turns out they were young people legally traveling the country on a reciprocal program we have with Australia.

Today two of them are teachers, they are married with their own children. They have come a long way from dressing funny, and making noise close to my backyard, in one case the young lady came back to Canada and introduced her parents to us.

So it comes down to a short time of inconvenience and a lifetime of memories. We all have them. A little music and a barking dog or two becomes a minor issue in the over all equation.

Fred Steele