The Steele report

We are in the final stretch racing toward the end of the year. So many things going on. We watch the world change on a daily basis, corrupt politics, pollution of the seas, migrants who are seeking shelter from tyranny. I could go on but the local things keep interrupting.

The one question I hear is “Grandpa what do you want for Christmas?” there is an answer. “Socks.” that is always followed by “Seriously what would you like?” Same answer. “Socks”

The truth is I go through socks like no one I know. What doesn’t get eaten by the washing machine. Ends up with holes in them. At my age I want something I can use, socks. See I have sports memorabilia, a collection of nearly 400 baseball hats, a large record collection, three computers, in short, I do not need anything, except socks. I wouldn’t mind if they gave money for meals in my name or something like that either. It is hard to explain to young people that giving me stuff is really going to give me a storage bill. From their point of view no one wants socks. Well someday they will go to the sock drawer and find one sock is missing and the other has a whole in it and they are the last pair. That is the day they too will want socks.

The point is Christmas shopping has almost become a business chore. It should be an adventure, a chance to go rooting through stores and finding things people really want or can use instead of just buying stuff and driving up the limit on their charge card. For one I like to go buy something for my brother in law. He is from Quebec (use your imagination) I find some item- last year it was a water sprinkler for the lawn, a green croaking creature. In return I got a T-shirt with ‘Jesus loves you’ printed on it.

See we both got something we could use and had a little fun.

I hope this year they actually listen when it comes to socks as a gift. If not I will need to go shopping with a gift card stock up.

I hope you enjoy your shopping adventures and avoid the stress. One of the best things you can do is put a little something in the hamper bins located at the front of the store. Together we can reach out and make the season a little brighter for someone else.

Have a very Merry Christmas and Best of the Season to you all.