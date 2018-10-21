The Steele report

The fog of the pot cloud is beginning to clear allowing us to examine the aftermath of legalizing the magic weed. So what was the outcome? Did it match expectations, or were some of the more dire predictions dispelled? Fist of all the euphoric celebrations took to the streets to buy marijuana legally and otherwise. The government being the government could have made even more money had they used their head.

The message was we are legalizing pot but we are not going to make the former bootleggers the wholesalers and bring them into the mainstream. We wouldn’t want the illegal dealers to benefit, how short sighted. There was a war on drugs and marijuana, since 1923 that is ninety five years ago. Think of all the other wars After the American Civil War all were integrated into the society. After WWII the scientists from defeated nations became the backbone of the space program. Saving the best to last, the war on booze known as prohibition saw the main characters like Segrams take over the legal production of spirits in this case the government is going to cut of its nose to spite its face.

What is even more interesting is the budding new industry now entering the market. Actually more than one, they were likely preparing for some time. Bud and Breakfast, Bud Sushi Bars, Bud Yoga Centers, and of all things Bud Tourism. Combine this with the specialty shops and outlets and it will see a boom not seen since they started promoting wine.

The other great benefit we will see the return of hemp for all kinds of things from rope to clothing. We can have a step ahead in new science for experimental cures and pain relief. Now there are those who shout no way this is going too far. The truth is there are those who can find a problem for any solution. The barn gate is open and it’s too late the horses are gone. It is also notable that many who opposed the legalization are now sitting on boards of directors of the big companies setting out to corner the market. The one thing that some are blind to is the market can absorb a lot of players but if they don’t include those who once flew under the radar the government will loose millions. The once illegal trade with adapt and sell excellent product tax free.

The government should sit back light up a dubie* and think about what they are doing because no matter how much they huff and puff the underground folks will find a market.

Fred Steele

*doobie