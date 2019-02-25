The songs of ABBA – a daughter, her mother and three men

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father.

This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

​

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!​

​TICKETS: Regular: $17.50; Students: $12.50