The Slamdogs – this Saturday – another Back Alley Concert

One series concert down, two more to go! The second Firehall Brewery Back Alley Concert of the summer is this Saturday (July 21), and it won’t be a show to miss! The Slamdogs are a three-piece classic rock band, consisting of Tadd Goddard from Prism, Alfie Galpin from The Headpins, and Eddie Galpin from… the Slamdogs! Their current set list includes covers by bands like The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Johnny Cask, Van Morrison, Bad Company, The Beatles, David Bowie, Elton Johnm ACDC, Jimmy Buffet, Kiss, Lenny Kravitz, CCR, The Eagles, and, of course, Prism, and The Headpins! Tickets are $15 if bought in advance, and $18 at the gate. We encourage folks to come in as early as possible to purchase their tickets before the rush, downstairs at the Beer Shop & Social below the “Old Firehall” on Main Street. The concert takes place just off the Beer Shop & Social’s patio, along “Brewery Alley” just below Main Street, a short waltz from anywhere in town.

Each of our Back Alley Concerts features a local artist, local winery, local cidery, local distillery, and local foodtruck. This Saturday, we’ll have our Beer Shop walls decorated with mesmerizing photography by Caroline Whyte; we’ll have the lovely Donna Macbeth pouring Intersection Winery’s premium wines; we’ll have local Howling Moon Craft Cider served by an energetic and sharp-dressed-man by the name of Tim Turta; we’ll be welcoming back our friend Stevely for another round of quality cocktails from The Dubh Glas Distillery; and we’ll have our great pals Graeme and Viv of Vagabond Kitchen whipping up sensational streetfood dishes from their slick silver Airstream Bus, which you’ve hopefully already lunched at, at their new weekday location on Station Street. And, artist Caroline Whyte’s mighty man is our mighty Head Brewer, who mixed a cask of Orange Creamsicle Blonde Ale just for Saturday’s event. Cask ales are served one night only, and this won’t be one to lose out on.

Speaking of Cask Ale, the South Okanagan chapter of CAMRA (“Campaign for Real Ale,” an international movement dedicated to traditional brewing) will be Road Trippin’ down by bus from Penticton this Saturday for the show. If you are passionate about quality beer, and wouldn’t mind deals on craft beer purchases across the continent, visit the CAMRA booth at the concert. Better yet, visit their website at camraso.ca, read the benefits, join CAMRA, and then get your first deal straight away on this concert’s entrance ticket, your first beer, and a meal from Vagabond Kitchen.

This is a Bring-Your-Own-Chair event; we do not have any concert seating. Baskets and bags will be politely searched at the entrance, just to keep out glass and bad beer. The dancing area is, uniquely, a bit off to the side, in clear view of the band but not directly in front of the crowd, so you don’t need to feel the pressure of everyone’s eyes on your swinging hips. That being said, no one’s judging, this is a grassroots, family-friendly, casual Alley Party, driven by and supported by community. Our sacred crew of Volunteers is what allows this community-oriented event to remain affordable. If you would like to volunteer, please email us at info@firehallbrewery.com. And please never forget: plan yourself a sober ride home. We love you all, and everyone needs to get home safe!

See ya Saturday! Cheers!