The roads – Town of Oliver

We currently use a salt/sand mixture that a couple of the larger trucks use to spread on roads where needed. We also have a water/salt brine liquid mixture that is used on unit #12 (Flat deck with tank) that often sprays most of the hilly streets in Oliver and is sent out as needed, even when we have light snow so we can keep the streets in good shape from ice forming when temperatures are reasonable.
Salt can only do so much and as temperatures dip down colder as salt usually has a tougher time to melt ice on the road surface. More expensive products can be used to do a better job at these colder temperatures but we find that in Oliver, cold temperatures usually don’t last that long and buying large quantities and storing other products are not cost effective way to combat the weather for the cold couple weeks we get each winter. The key for Public Works Oliver crew is keeping the streets clear as possible without allowing too much ice build up and then using the salt/sand which can be an effective tool.
We don’t know of any salt shortage here (in the interior) and have a supply of salt and salt/sand mixture in storage for the coming weeks. We are going to double check with our suppliers to ensure that we have enough quantity for the season.
Comments
Judy Schweitzer says
Highway cleaning is top notch – Thank you! Our side streets need some work. The town crews that I have seen driving the snow removal trucks need to slow down in order to clear the roads effectively (especially the corners). I invariably go out and shovel the balance of our road as he only does one swipe and leaves the corner so that the young people can “glide” through it creating ice. Last evening a fellow in a white truck with a plow on the front took our corner so wide sliding all the way that if anyone was coming toward him his vehicle would have probably killed them. Plows do not give the same way that metal on trucks/cars do. I realize there are a number of streets to be done maybe contracting it out would make more sense?
Dave Mattes says
I think our town crew consistently does a great job of clearing our streets. I don’t walk Fairview Road but I know those that do sure appreciate that it is plowed wide. Thanks guys!
Gary Potts says
This is our first winter in Oliver. We have been very surprised and pleased with the quick and efficient clearing of the snow from roadways, sidewalks, and the river walks. Keep up the good work.
Richard Simmons Jr. says
Thought town roads were in good shape!. Good work guys, thanks !
Ingrid Plattmann says
Many thanks to the truck crews who clear snow on 97 during the very wee hours~!~ I see you and luv ya!