The roads – Town of Oliver

We currently use a salt/sand mixture that a couple of the larger trucks use to spread on roads where needed. We also have a water/salt brine liquid mixture that is used on unit #12 (Flat deck with tank) that often sprays most of the hilly streets in Oliver and is sent out as needed, even when we have light snow so we can keep the streets in good shape from ice forming when temperatures are reasonable.

Salt can only do so much and as temperatures dip down colder as salt usually has a tougher time to melt ice on the road surface. More expensive products can be used to do a better job at these colder temperatures but we find that in Oliver, cold temperatures usually don’t last that long and buying large quantities and storing other products are not cost effective way to combat the weather for the cold couple weeks we get each winter. The key for Public Works Oliver crew is keeping the streets clear as possible without allowing too much ice build up and then using the salt/sand which can be an effective tool.

We don’t know of any salt shortage here (in the interior) and have a supply of salt and salt/sand mixture in storage for the coming weeks. We are going to double check with our suppliers to ensure that we have enough quantity for the season.

Shawn Goodsell

Director of Operations

