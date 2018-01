REWARD!!

$5000.00 for the return or information that leads to the recovery of stolen GPS construction equipment and other items. On the evening of Jan 2, 2018 at our job site at Phantom Creek Winery (south of Oliver) thieves made off with several thousands of dollars worth of GPS construction equipment and other items. If anyone has information about this theft please contact offices of H and M Contracting.

Source: Facebook H and M Contracting and Black Press Digital