The one you turn to

Oliver Daily News stats for July

Readership is usually down in the summer – and figures much bigger in the fall and spring. But…..

Readership is growing with 90, 000 visits in July,

250 thousand pages viewed

82 percent of all viewers are regulars with a constant turn over of new viewers at 18 percent

Most readers are on home based CPU’s but the use of mobile devices to view ODN is growing to 30 percent. Tablets account for 28 percent

The site that refers the most viewers is Facebook

We will stick to the tried and true 5000 viewers each day

The least expensive advertising rates in the Valley

AND

When you check the site – those participating in polls, articles and photo submissions is staggering and the free classified always busy indicating a high level of support and interest.

“Please take down my ad – that umbrella was sold in less than half a day”