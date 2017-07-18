The new BC government

Members of the Executive Council Premier – Hon. John Horgan
Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development –
Hon. Doug Donaldson – Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier –
Hon. Carole James -Minister of Health –
Hon. Adrian Dix – Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –
* Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training – Hon. Melanie Mark
* Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Lana Popham
* Attorney General – Hon. David Eby
* Minister of Children and Family Development – Hon. Katrine Conroy
* Minister of State for Child Care – Hon. Katrina Chen
* Minister of Citizens’ Services – Hon. Jinny Sims
* Minister of Education – Hon. Rob Fleming
* Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources – Hon. Michelle Mungall
* Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation – Hon. Scott Fraser
* Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology – Hon. Bruce Ralston
* Minister of State for Trade – Hon. George Chow
* Minister of Labour – Hon. Harry Bains
* Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Hon. Judy Darcy
* Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Hon. Selina Robinson
* Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General – Hon. Mike Farnworth
* Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Hon. Shane Simpson
* Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Hon. Lisa Beare
* Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure – Hon. Claire Trevena
Parliamentary secretaries
* Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness – Jennifer Rice
* Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Reduction – Mable Elmore
* Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors – Anne Kang
* Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism – Ravi Kahlon
* Parliamentary Secretary for Technology – Rick Glumac
* Parliamentary Secretary for TransLink – Bowinn Ma
