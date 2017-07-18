The new BC government

,

Members of the Executive Council Premier – Hon. John Horgan

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development –

Hon. Doug Donaldson – Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier –

Hon. Carole James -Minister of Health –

Hon. Adrian Dix – Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –

 

 

 

* Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training – Hon. Melanie Mark

* Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Lana Popham

* Attorney General – Hon. David Eby

* Minister of Children and Family Development – Hon. Katrine Conroy

* Minister of State for Child Care – Hon. Katrina Chen

* Minister of Citizens’ Services – Hon. Jinny Sims

* Minister of Education – Hon. Rob Fleming

* Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources – Hon. Michelle Mungall

 

 

 

* Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation – Hon. Scott Fraser

* Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology – Hon. Bruce Ralston

* Minister of State for Trade – Hon. George Chow

* Minister of Labour – Hon. Harry Bains

* Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Hon. Judy Darcy

* Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Hon. Selina Robinson

* Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General – Hon. Mike Farnworth

* Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Hon. Shane Simpson

* Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Hon. Lisa Beare

* Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure – Hon. Claire Trevena

 

Parliamentary secretaries

* Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness – Jennifer Rice

* Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Reduction – Mable Elmore

* Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors – Anne Kang

* Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism – Ravi Kahlon

* Parliamentary Secretary for Technology – Rick Glumac

* Parliamentary Secretary for TransLink – Bowinn Ma

