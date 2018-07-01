The message is NOT sinking in

No open fires in the Town of Oliver
8:30 pm Saturday
Zinfandel at Meadows Drive – north side – (former Knodel Property )
3 units of Oliver Fire Department respond to a dispatch. This looks like rural agricultural land – and it is but still inside the Town of Oliver.
Comments
Norma Mason says
Maybe if they were fined it might sink in do theses folks not relize it cost money for the fire dept to respond and it also takes the members away from there family for no reason so fine them and maybe they will get the message right .