The life of the “plastic bag” is coming to an end

Directors of the RDOS (Regional District Okanagan Similkameen) have resolved to support all initiatives that will result in the elimination of the common plastic bag.

Prior to this decision –

The RDNO (Regional District North Okanagan) was the only jurisdiction in BC that has brought a Regional ticketing bylaw that bans plastic bags to legal review. All other bans have come through municipal business licensing. RDOS Staff would like to wait for the results of their legal review before considering any such bylaw within the RDOS.

In May 2019, the Canadian Plastic Bag Association appealed a ruling of the BC Supreme Court that allowed the City of Victoria to ban plastic bags. This followed litigation in 2018 which allowed the City of Victoria to proceed with their bylaw. RDOS Staff would like to wait for the results of this appeal before recommending any bylaws applicable to municipal business licenses. As Regional Districts cannot issue business licenses, these bylaws would only be applicable for municipalities.

Other municipal and Regional Districts across BC continue to look at or implement single use plastic bag bans or restrictions. There is no one method or bylaw being used to regulate plastic bags across the Province. A Provincial or Federal level ban of single use plastic bags would be more efficient for businesses as there would be one set of rules to follow across BC. The Federal government has stated that they would like to see this ban be put in place. Several Provinces have already implemented single use plastic bans.

No funds have been allocated for public consultation in 2019. The Board may consider funding for consultation through 2020 budget discussions. Consultation on banning plastic bags could take place as a stand alone project or in conjunction with a full review of the RDOS Solid Waste Management Plan scheduled for 2020.

Source: RDOS report to Board